Daytrippers: Imagine Nation Museum in Bristol

Posted 11:01 PM, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:24PM, April 17, 2019

Imagine Nation Museum in Bristol is a place where creativity soars.

“The hope is that they get a share joyful experience I hope that they find here something that they can do together that really sparks a Kids imagination that really gets them thinking about how things work” says Karen Pac.

Here you’ll find a unique feature,  one of the only 3-D interactive sandboxes in the whole East Coast, allowing kids to really get hands on.

Children of all ages will find a place to play.  Pac says “I think that because we leave things open ended that it’s good when they are a range of ages”

No doubt it's a spot to let your imagination take over.

