× Ethan Allen to lay off 325 workers from North Carolina plant

OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — Ethan Allen announced Wednesday that the Danbury, Connecticut-based company will lay off 325 workers from its manufacturing plant in Old Fort, N.C. It’s part of consolidation plans across the company.

In a press release, the company said the Old Fort plant will maintain a lumber processing facility, but will be converted into a “state-of-the-art distribution center.”

About half U.S. case goods manufacturing done at the Old Fort plant will be consolidated into case goods plants in Vermont, with the other half to be consolidated into the company’s other case goods manufacturing facilities, the release said.

Ethan Allen also announced plans for a $5 million expansion of its upholstery manufacturing campus located in Maiden, N.C., which is made up of three plants.

In addition to the 325 layoffs in North Carolina, Ethan Allen announced another 55 layoffs from a Passaic, N.J., distribution center, which will be closed an moved to North Carolina operations.

“These decisions are not easy,” said Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO, “Especially as they affect approximately 325 of our associates in Old Fort, NC and 55 associates in Passaic, NJ. I have had personal close association with many of these associates for about 40 years. They leave a legacy of fine artisanry, safety, and manufacturing leadership,” the statement read.

WLOS is working to confirm additional details. As we learn more, we will update this story.