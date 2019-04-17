EXCLUSIVE: Unreleased surveillance video appears to show Hamden officer fired first

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- On April 17, a community contact reached out to FOX61 regarding surveillance video of the entire police involved shooting in New Haven.

Previously, only one angle of the surveillance footage was available.

FOX61 Chief Investigator Brian Foley met with the community member and examined the footage.

Below is what he learned.

On Argyle Street, at the intersection with Dixwell Ave. the Yale Officer and the Hamden Officer appear to box the red Honda in. The Yale Police SUV blocking the front path of the Honda. The Hamden Police SUV pulls to the rear of the red Honda, creating a cross-fire positioning risk. The driver’s door of the red Honda appears to open, the passenger side does not. From the footage made available, the Hamden Officer exits his vehicle and fires his gun first, many times and immediately retreats. Then the Yale Officer exits his vehicle, fires his gun a few times and immediately retreats to the west side of Dixwell Ave. The Yale Officer did not put his vehicle in park, as his SUV slowly moved forward and hit the front of the red Honda. The shootings last only five – six seconds. Other officers respond, no more shots are fired.

The footage that was viewed has already been provided to police.

The officer involved shooting occurred early morning on April 16.