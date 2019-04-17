FBI: Woman connected to Colorado school threats is dead

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The woman at the center of a massive manhunt for allegedly making threats against schools in the Denver metro area is dead, the FBI confirmed Wednesday morning.

Sol Pais, who the FBI said is infatuated with the 1999 Columbine massacre, was found in the woods near the Echo Lake Lodge at the base of Mount Evans Road in Clear Creek County.

On Tuesday, the FBI said Pais flew to Colorado from the Miami area on Monday night and purchased a pump-action shotgun and ammunition gun in the Denver area.

After receiving threats, several schools, including Columbine High School, were placed on lockout on Tuesday.

The lockout later extended to all Denver metro area schools.

On Tuesday night, the vast majority of schools in the Denver metro area announced they would be closed on Wednesday because of the threats that were deemed credible.