SOUTH WINDSOR — A fire destroyed a home Wednesday evening.

The flames broke out on Pam Lane. Police said two people lived in the house but no one was home in the split level at the time. When the fire department arrived, 80% of the home was up in flames.

The majority of the fire was knocked down. No injuries have been reported

Manchester Fire department is on scene, and multiple towns provided cover. The cause is under investigation.