× Guess the ending and win tour of sites where ‘Game of Thrones’ is filmed

“When you play the Game of Thrones, you win or you die.”

Well, this tour company doesn’t want you to die, they want you to win!

if you can guess the ending of the final series of “Game of Thrones, “you could win a luxury “Game of Thrones” tour of Croatia.

Croatia is the site of some of the production scenes in the series, such as King’S Landing, Qarth , Braavos , and the Westeros Riverlands.

The lucky winner gets a 7-night custom trip for two, including hotel, tour sites with guide, and a speed boat trip, but international flights are not included.

So, if you want to guess who gets the iron throne, click here.

Then, submit your prediction in a thousand words or less.