× Hartford police seize 4 ATVs in crackdown

HARTFORD — Police seized four ATVs Sunday in a crackdown on the illegal use of the off road vehicles in the city.

Police said the ATVs were being operated recklessly on streets and in parks. Four adults were cited for their actions.

Police said the operation of ATVs in the city is illegal.

The operation was conducted by the Hartford Police Traffic Division, V.I.N. Division, and members of the Capital City Command Center.

Police said they will be enforcing the ordinance throughout the spring and summer month.

In 2017, Tyquann Whitehead, 26, of Hartford, was killed in an ATV crash that happened at the intersection of New Britain Ave. and Newfield Ave.