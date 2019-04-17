× Home health aid charged in connection with theft from Shelton dementia patient

SHELTON — Police have arrested a home health-aide on larceny charges in connection with the theft of money from a dementia patient’s bank account.

Jennifer Poitevien, of Shelton, was arrested in for allegedly withdrawing up to $22,000 from a client’s bank account,

Police said the arrest was made after the victim’s son filed a complaint that his 83-year-old mother with dementia was missing large sums of money from her bank account.

Investigators discovered that large ATM withdrawals were made from the victim’s accounts. In addition another credit card was opened in the victim’s name.

Poitevien was charged with 1st degree larceny, credit card and identity theft in the 1st degree. Poitevien was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Derby Superior court on May 1.