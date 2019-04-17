× Jason Day commits to 2019 Travelers Championship

HARTFORD – The Travelers Championship today announced that Jason Day, a 12-time PGA TOUR winner and former top-ranked player in the world, has committed to play in this year’s tournament. He is currently No. 13 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Day joins a number of highly ranked players to commit to the 2019 Travelers Championship. Other players making early commitments include Brooks Koepka (No. 3) Justin Thomas (No. 5), Francesco Molinari (No. 7), Bryson DeChambeau (No. 8), Paul Casey (No. 12), Tony Finau (No. 14), defending champion Bubba Watson (No. 17), Patrick Reed (No. 19) and 2012 Travelers Championship winner Marc Leishman (No. 22).

“Jason has been one of the world’s best players for a number of years, and we’re excited to have him coming back to Connecticut,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube.

Ten of Day’s 12 PGA TOUR wins have come since the start of the 2015 season. He won five times in 2015, highlighted by his victory at the PGA Championship for his first major title. Two FedExCup playoff wins that year moved Day into the No. 1 spot in the world rankings, a position he held for most of 2016, when he won three more tournaments, including THE PLAYERS Championship. Day won twice more in 2018 and has four top-5 finishes in 10 starts during the 2018-19 PGA TOUR season, including a T5 last week at the Masters.

This will be the third year in a row that Day has played in the Travelers Championship, and his fifth appearance overall. His best finish at TPC River Highlands came last year, when he tied for 12th.

“We’ve gotten to know Jason really well during his PGA TOUR career,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “He’s an extraordinary person and player who is sure to help us attract more fans, which will allow us to generate more money for charity.”

The 2019 Travelers Championship will be held June 17-23 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For tickets and more information on this year’s tournament, visit their website.