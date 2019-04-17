Meal House: Panettone French Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 slices of French Toast (recipe below)

2 pieces of cooked bacon

1/4 cup of maple apple walnut compote (recipe below)

1 tbsp powder sugar

2 ounces of maple syrup

2 ounces of Nutella creme

Panettone French Toast:

6 thick slices of Panettone bread

4 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1tbsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

1: Whisk together the eggs, milk and spices. Thoroughly soak the Pannetone in the mixture. Melt the butter in a skillet on medium heat. Make sure to let the excess liquid drip off the bread before adding it to the pan. Cook until golden brown on both sides.

Maple Apple Compote:

6 apples( peeked & diced)

1 cup chopped toasted walnuts

1 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup maple syrup

1 cup brown sugar

1/4# butter

1 tbsp cinnamon

1/2 tbsp allspice

1/2 tbsp nutmeg

1: Melt butter in small pot with the apples, brown sugar and spices. Cook on low until apples are slightly soft to the touch. Add the remaining ingredients and reduce down to a syrup consistency