Protestors demand Yale University release name of officer involved with shooting

NEW HAVEN - There are still many unanswered questions surrounding the officer involved shooting from Tuesday morning.

Black Lives Matter protesters continued to march the streets Wednesday evening to send a message. They made it clear they will continue to put Yale University on blast until they release the involved officer’s name.

The Hamden Police Department released the name of the officer seen firing several rounds in the surveillance footage.

He has been identified as Devin Eaton who has been with the department for over two years.

A Yale student at the protest told FOX 61 he is upset at how his University is handling the incident.

“Yale University has decided to sit behind their walls, sit behind their language and not come out and take responsibility for what happened. They need to take responsibility. They need to say their names and they need to fire the officer involved,” said Joshua Cayetano, a student.

Kerry Ellington, the face of several Black Lives Matter protests is demanding body cam footage to be released so the public can see the truth for themselves.

“So we would like the body cam footage released immediately. There’s no state law that says that the police department has to wait to reveal this footage,” said Ellington, a community organizer.

Police and city officials held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to address the controversy.

“This incident betrays police activity gun horribly wrong along the Hamden new haven line,” said Mayor Toni Harp of New Haven.

“I appeal to this community join forces with us not divide during this moment and help me help us be part of the solution, help us be part of the healing,” said New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes.

“My officers will be more visible at the Intel meetings and the comp stat meetings that New Haven holds weekly and daily,” said Hamden Police Chief John Cappiello.

Protestors are expected to continue to stand outside of the Yale President’s home every day until they get the answers they want. They also encouraged the community to contact the Admissions Office Thursday morning.