Silver Alert issued for missing Windsor teen

WINDSOR — Police are trying to locate Raymar Walker from Windsor.

Police say he was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, red windbreaker pants, and red sneakers.

Raymar is a black male with black hair, brown eyes, and stands at 5’9″. He weighs around 100 pounds.

Police ask if you have any information the whereabouts of Raymar to please call them at 860-688-5273.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.