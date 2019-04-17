× Thomas the Tank Engine and his best friend Percy are on tour and pulling into Connecticut

ESSEX — If you’re looking for a fun springtime adventure for the entire family, get ready to climb aboard!

Day Out with Thomas™: The Steam Team tour 2019 is pulling into the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat for Thomas & Friends’ on April 20, 27-28 and May 4-5.

For three weekends children and families have a chance to take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, meet Sir Topham Hatt and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities including toy play, photo ops, and much more.

The tour will make 37 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2019.

For more information on a Day Out With Thomas in Connecticut, visit the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat website.