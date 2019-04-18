× 2 more flu deaths, bringing total to 68 for the season

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said 2 more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the two flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of 68 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. Fifty-nine flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A (unspecified), 7 with influenza A (2009 H1N1), 1 with influenza A (H3N2), and 1 with influenza B. Of the 68 total reported flu-associated deaths, 45 occurred in persons older than 65 years of age, 18 in persons 50-64 years of age, 4 in persons 25-49 years of age, and 1 in an individual 5-17 years of age.

A total of 3,152 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season: