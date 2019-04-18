Bat Flip Flap

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was drilled by a fastball after flipping his bat to celebrate a home run, sparking a benches-clearing fracas with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Anderson chucked his bat toward Chicago’s dugout while admiring his two-run shot off Brad Keller in the fourth. When Anderson came back to the plate again in the 6th, Royals starter Brad Keller let him know how he felt about the celebration with a pitch to the backside.

Was Anderson’s celebration too excessive?