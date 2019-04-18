Chicago woman shoots, kills dog after it attacks 9-year-old nephew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after being attacked by a pit bull at a relative's home Wednesday night.

The boy's aunt fatally shot the 2-year-old dog, which attacked the boy inside a home in the 9800 block of South Indiana Avenue about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Chicago Police Department. The woman had a valid FOID card.

The boy was taken in critical condition to Comer Children's Hospital. His condition had stabilized by Thursday morning.

The extent of the boy's injuries was not clear, but police said he was not shot.