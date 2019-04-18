‘Dark Knight’ trilogy coming to Norwalk’s Maritime Aquarium

NORWALK — Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thurs., April 18 for an exclusive one-day-only presentation of Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy on Sat., May 11 on the giant IMAX screen of The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk.

The Maritime Aquarium will be one of only five theaters in the U.S. presenting this special engagement of the “Dark Knight” trilogy.

The popular South Norwalk attraction has the state’s largest IMAX screen – it’s six stories tall – and projects with 15perf/70mm film, which movie buffs know is the biggest, brightest, sharpest and clearest format.

Tickets for the trilogy at The Maritime Aquarium are $50 for all three movies. Tickets will not be sold for the individual films. Only 300 seats are available, and are expected to sell out.

Show times are “Batman Begins” at noon, “The Dark Knight” at 3 p.m. and “The Dark Knight Rises” at 8 p.m. As a bonus, at 7:30 p.m., the Norwalk audience can see a videotaped Q&A between Christopher Nolan and the audience at the first trilogy screening, conducted in Hollywood on March 30.

The Aquarium’s normal IMAX movie schedule is suspended on May 11.

The Maritime Aquarium’s IMAX Theater will open for general-admission seating at noon on May 11. Special heartier concessions will be available for sale to those enjoying the trilogy marathon.

Purchase your tickets for the “Dark Knight” IMAX trilogy at www.maritimeaquarium.org.