Hoarding conditions create challenge during fire in Somers house

SOMERS -- Emergency crews fought a fire that seriously damaged a home Thursday afternoon.

A little before 3pm the Somers Fire Department was called to a Hampden Road.

A single level house was damaged along the back of the house.

The Somers fire chief said mutual aid was called in to fight the fire. One woman was home during the time of the fire she was transported to a nearby hospital with burn injuries but her current condition is unknown.

The cause is undetermined. Officials said there were hoarding conditions in the home which was making it difficult for fire crews to get around.