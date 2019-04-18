× Man arrested at Bradley for attempting to bring loaded handgun on plane

WINDSOR LOCKS –A man was arrested Thrusday after Transportation Security Administration officers at Bradley International Airport stopped him from bringing a loaded handgun onto an airplane.

It marked the second gun caught at the airport’s checkpoint so far this year.

TSA officers spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, contacted the Connecticut State Police. State police confiscated the gun and detained the man, Stephen Royer, 42, of Granby. He was charged with Circumventing Airport Security. He was released on $1,000 bond and is expected in court on May 6.

Police said was carrying a .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets. Royer told TSA officials he was using the same bag that he uses when he goes camping and he forgot that his loaded gun was in the bag.