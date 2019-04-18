What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Meal House: Lemon Pasta

Posted 12:25 PM, April 18, 2019, by

Lemon Pasta

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon, + fresh juice some extra zest to garnish

1 medium clove garlic, minced

Related Story
Meal House: Panettone French Toast

Kosher salt

1 pound fresh pasta

1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or Pecorino Romano, plus more cause you always need more

Fresh cracked black pepper

 

Related Story
Meal House: Slow-braised lamb shank

Start a medium sized pot to boil water, only fill pot about half way. Salt the water with about 1 tbsp kosher salt.

In a large pan, melt butter until it begins to foam. Lower heat and add lemon zest and garlic. Stir not allowing to burn, until its very fragrant about 1 min.

Cook pasta in the boiling salted water until just shy of al dente.

Pull pasta from the water and put directly into your butter mixture pan. Do not toss out the starchy pasta water!

Related Story
Meal House: Easy Chicken Marinade

Add 1/2 cup reserved starchy pasta water to the pan and increase heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring and tossing to coat, until pasta is covered evenly in a beautiful glistening sauce.

Turn off heat and add grated cheese and toss and stir rapidly until sauce thickens; if it becomes too tight and dry at any time, add more pasta-cooking water to loosen it sufficiently. Add lemon juice to taste, starting with 1 tablespoon, then adding more until desired tartness is reached. Season with salt and lots of cracked pepper.

Serve right away while hot, topping with additional grated lemon zest and cheese.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.