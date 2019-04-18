Meal House: Lemon Pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lemon Pasta

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon, + fresh juice some extra zest to garnish

1 medium clove garlic, minced

Kosher salt

1 pound fresh pasta

1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or Pecorino Romano, plus more cause you always need more

Fresh cracked black pepper

Start a medium sized pot to boil water, only fill pot about half way. Salt the water with about 1 tbsp kosher salt.

In a large pan, melt butter until it begins to foam. Lower heat and add lemon zest and garlic. Stir not allowing to burn, until its very fragrant about 1 min.

Cook pasta in the boiling salted water until just shy of al dente.

Pull pasta from the water and put directly into your butter mixture pan. Do not toss out the starchy pasta water!

Add 1/2 cup reserved starchy pasta water to the pan and increase heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring and tossing to coat, until pasta is covered evenly in a beautiful glistening sauce.

Turn off heat and add grated cheese and toss and stir rapidly until sauce thickens; if it becomes too tight and dry at any time, add more pasta-cooking water to loosen it sufficiently. Add lemon juice to taste, starting with 1 tablespoon, then adding more until desired tartness is reached. Season with salt and lots of cracked pepper.

Serve right away while hot, topping with additional grated lemon zest and cheese.