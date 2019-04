× Person injured during bobcat ‘encounter’ on golf course

BALTIC — Emergency responders were called to a golf course at 7 Dows Lane in Baltic Thursday morning after a bobcat ‘encounter’

According to reports, the call came in just before 9 a.m. that one person was injured by a bobcat.

DEEP wildlife division was also called to the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by an ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

This is a developing story.