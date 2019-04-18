Showers, cooler temps Thursday; Gray and damp start to the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bye bye sun, see you in a few days! The end of the week looks grey and unsettled with several opportunities for showers, starting today.

The radar is active this morning with showers across the area. If you're headed outside, it may be a good idea to have the umbrella on you, as those pockets of rain will hang around during much of the day. Temperatures will stay cool as we top out only in the upper 40s and low/mid 50s across CT.

Friday will start to feel milder and even a little humid with highs in the 60s. While a shower or two is possible in the morning, heavier rain is likely late Friday/Friday night into Saturday morning. Some showers may linger into the afternoon on Saturday but it doesn't look as wet.

Sunday will start off bright, but clouds will bubble up in the afternoon leading to a few pop up showers.

A Flood Warning continues for the Connecticut River with minor flooding occurring. Water levels have stopped rising but it may a week before water levels drop below flood stage. There's also a chance the rain on the way later this week could lead to another rise in water levels. Still, this is nothing rare. Flooding happens several times a year on the CT River but can be a pain for people who have properties or marinas along the river. Some road closures are possible and the high river has closed local ferry service too.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers. High: Low-mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few more showers. Lows: Upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. Chance for heavy rain late-day or at night. Highs: 60s.

SATURDAY: Rain likely. High: mid-upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance for an afternoon shower. High: Mid-upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, mild. High: Near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: Near 70.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli