Silver Alert issued for missing Bridgeport teen

Posted 8:26 PM, April 18, 2019, by

BRIDGEPORT — A silver alert has been issued for a missing teen.

Stephanie Casiano, 16, was last seen leaving Harding High School at approximately 8:30 am on April 12. Police said she was in the company of what appeared to be a male teenager. “They were tracked by Fusion Center video to Seaview Ave. and Ogden St.,” according to police. “She was wearing a pink hoodie and pink leggings, and had a teal backpack. However, she may have taken a change of clothes with her. Her hair had been dyed deep blue. ”

Police said that Stephanie is not a chronic runaway and her family is extremely concerned for her safety.

If located, contact Detective Jeffrey A. Holtz at 475 422-3451.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

 

