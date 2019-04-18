× Suspect arrested in Hartford triple shooting

HARTFORD — Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left three people injured Tuesday night.

Hartford Police Department said the shooting took place in the area Brook/Fairmount Street around 10:20 p.m. Police said the injuries to the three people are non-life threatening.

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Mekhi Thompson. Thompson was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the First Degree, three counts of Assault First Degree, and one count

of Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit.

On Thursday. Thompson was located and arrested during an unrelated narcotics investigation. He was later debriefed by Major Crimes Detectives and his outstanding arrest warrant was served. Thompson is currently being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond.

Police have not released specifics on what lead up to the shooting.

