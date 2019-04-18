Yale cop shot during officer involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - The investigation into Tuesday’s officer involved shooting in New Haven continues and it was learned Thursday that the passenger in the red Honda Civic that was shot wasn’t the only person injured by gunfire.

Fox 61‘s Chief Investigator Brian Foley has seen all of the surveillance video, from different angles, at the corner of Dixwell and Argyle, where Tuesday’s shooting happened and he says one thing is clear: Hamden officer Devin Eaton fired first. However, it was the Yale officer, who was injured.

Connecticut State Police confirm that Yale University Police officer Terrance Pollock, a 16 year veteran, sustained an injury during the officer involved shooting. He was treated and released at a local hospital after a source says he was shot in one of his legs. Pollock has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation

The driver of the red Honda Civic, 21-year-old Paul Witherspoon III, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Stephanie Washington, who was the passenger that was shot in the torso, have both retained lawyers. Witherspoon’s attorney is Hamden based lawyer Michael Dolan, who was unavailable to speak with Fox 61 today.

State police, who took over the investigation of the officer involved shooting, say that, when the car was surrounded by police, Wtherspoon opened the door and turned toward one of the officers in an aggressive manner. That’s when the shooting, from both officers, started.

Of course, protesters have called for both Eaton and Pollock to be fired immediately and for dash cam and body cam footage to be released immediately.

Hamden and New Haven’s mayors said during a press conference Wednesday that these recordings will be released to the public as quickly as they are cleared for distribution by the State.