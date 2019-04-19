× Another gun seized from a passenger at Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS — For the second day in a row, a gun was seized from a passenger at Bradley International Airport.

Kandice Wainwright, 39, of Norwich, was arrested on charges of circumventing Airport Security and Reckless Endangerment. She was released on $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

Police said she attempted to bring a loaded pistol through the security checkpoint on Friday.

Another passenger was arrested Thursday when TSA agents found a loaded pistol in his bag.

41.938873 -72.686031