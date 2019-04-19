Foodie Friday: Denmo’s Snack & Dairy in Southbury

If you’re in the mood for some good old fashioned comfort food and a trip down memory lane, look no further than Denmo’s Snack & Dairy in Southbury.

Serving the community since the late 1970’s, this hotspot offers plenty of nostalgia in every bite and it all starts with the hot dogs.

These footlong delights are perfectly split and charred and can be devoured plain or topped with just about anything. These babies are just so dog-gone good! They are so popular that about 2,000 are sold each week!

“Best hotdogs, anywhere, hands down,” wrote Lindsey S. in an online review. “I dare you to find anywhere better! This is a CT staple.”

Owner Chloe Lucarelli, who has taken the reigns from her father Dennis, said while it’s all about the food, the experience is what sets this place apart.

“It hasn’t changed since my father opened 41 years ago,” smiled Lucarelli. “It’s an honor to call our customers family, we make sure they eat good and there’s a lot of positive energy here.”

And there’s plenty on the menu too. The burgers are piled high and will feed any appetite and if seafood is your thing, no worries! From fried clams to shrimp to lobster rolls, one thing is for sure, fresh is the name of the game.

Soups, mozzarella sticks, fries, onion rings and so much more, you will never leave this joint hungry.

Oh, how about some ice cream or a milkshake to go along with a grab and go meal.

While the food is top-notch, the casual down-home friendly atmosphere is what this place is all about.

“Denmo’s is a great roadside stand,” according to Tom C.’s online review. “The service is fast and friendly and it’s an easy place to meet up with some friends for lunch to sit outside or in a car.”

With no indoor seating, you can pull up a spot at one of the picnic tables and enjoy a taste of the past – just the way it was when it opened 41 years ago.