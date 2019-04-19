Facebook faces issues – what does that mean for business?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Facebook has changed the way we get information, connect with people, and how we do business. But users are demanding the platform find a better approach to hate speech and misinformation. That creates delicate issues aboutf ree speech that need to be worked out. A live video of the New Zealand mosque massacre was a watershed moment for demanding change, and governments across the world are proposing tough legislation to promote content moderation.

For businesses, being heavily invested in Facebook means you're vulnerable to algorithmic changes as the platform goes through a massive disruption. That will be the topic of a discussion in West Hartford, Tuesday, April 23rd, featuring world-renowned (and West Hartford-based) "tech ethicist" David Ryan Polgar. He stopped by the FOX61 Morning News on last Saturday to preview the event.