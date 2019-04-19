FOX61 Student News: A celebration of young photographers; Capturing kids creativity one photo at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Ava Adiletti and Kaylee Alexson

There's about 15 art galleries in all of Litchfield that showcase adult photographers. However this art gallery is different. Hosted by the After School Arts Program, also known as ASAP, this event works to provide ways that kids can express their creativity. This event called the Celebration of Young Photographers is a prefect of example of that ideology. All the photos that are featured in this event are taken by kids that submitted their photos in hopes for their work to be shown in the art gallery of this event.

JoAnne Torti, the creative director of ASAP says that this event “Gives [young photographers] a chance to be featured in something that they might not of realized that they were good at, and then hopefully also be inspiring for them to carry on in this way of expressing themselves.”

This event features all grade levels of students who then came to this event to see their products. This includes a local student photographer called Ryan Sarbello. When asked what advice he would give other photographers, he shows his knowledge for photography and gratitude for this event by saying that “I would recommend that they go out and see what they see and take photos whenever they see something worthwhile. I think this is a great event and I’m happy my photograph was entered.”

Ryan's mom, Ann Marie Sarbello, along with other parents came to see their child’s work showcased in this professional environment. She, praised this function stating, “Ryan has been showing his love for photography all summer and I’m just really proud of him. It isn't something i'm able to do so it's great to see his talent.”

Even onlookers talked about their appreciation about the celebration. Andrew Linde, a local businessman who resides is both New York and Washington CT, said that “I think this is a great event for young photographers because it can give you the confidence to see that your vision is being recognized. Even being selected is a great honor.”

Even though there were top prizes given out to the best, all the photos here show where creativity can lead you, making this a truly inspiring event.