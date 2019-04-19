Lorraine Warren, Connecticut resident and famed paranormal investigator, dies at 92

MONROE — The New England Society for Psychic Research announced Friday morning that Lorraine Warren passed away in her sleep Thursday night. She was 92 years old.

Lorraine, along with her husband Ed, were Connecticut based paranormal investigators, and were associated with some of the most prominent cases of hauntings and possessions.

In the 50’s, the Warrens created the New England Society for Psychic Research, which still operates to this day.

Hollywood has built a horror movie franchise around the Warren’s work, including The Conjuring, Annabelle, and the Amityville Horror series.

Lorraine Warren was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1927.

Her husband, Ed Warren, passed away in 2006 at the age of 79.