NEW HAVEN — One person was arrested after a stabbing outside a New Haven Post office.

Police said the 39-year-old man was stabbed around 1:30 pm. Friday on 230 Grand Ave. in Fair Haven section of New Haven.

He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

One suspect was in custody. Spokeswoman Maureen Polech said no one from USPS was involved in the altercation.

She said that the Grand Ave USPS is one person operation.