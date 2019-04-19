Meal House: Strawberry Coconut Shortcake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strawberry Coconut Shortcake: Serves 5-6 people

Recipe

6 “yellow sponge cake, homemade or store bought, strawberry compote, whip cream, shredded coconut.

Strawberry compote: 1 lb. fresh diced strawberries, 2 oz. sugar, 2 lemon zest, 8 oz. fresh diced strawberries.

Put diced strawberries and sugar in a saucepan and cook slowly until strawberries are soft. Add the lemon zest Keep in the fridge for few hours. When the compote is cold, add the rest of the diced strawberries.

Whip cream: 1 quart heavy cream, 1 vanilla bean or vanilla extract to taste, 3 oz confectioner sugar.

Mix all ingredients into an electric mixer bowl and whip in medium speed until soft peaks form (3-5 minutes). Set aside in fridge.

To build the cake you should have 3 cake layers and 2 strawberry-whip cream layers. Finish the outside of the cake with whip cream and shredded coconut. The cake can be decorated with some chocolate Easter candies or some fresh strawberries or mix berries.