MERIDEN — Meriden Police are investigating an early morning shooting on South 1st Street in Meriden.

Police have not released much information surrounding the investigation, but they could be seen in and around a home on the corner of North 1st, and South 1st Street.

Officers say a reported shooting came in around 2:30 a.m.

Police say a man was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story.