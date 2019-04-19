× Meriden police issue Silver Alert for missing 2-yr-old

MERIDEN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 2-year-old.

Police said Jaxon Flematti, 2, of Meriden, was last seen wearing a striped shirt, green vest, blue jeans and Sesame Street sneakers. He has brown hair, and brown eyes, is 2’8″ and weighs 25 lbs.

He was last seen Friday and is believed to be in the company of his biological mother Aimee Flematti who is operating a black 2005 Mitsubishi Galant with Connecticut plates, AS11177.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jaxon Flematti please contact the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.