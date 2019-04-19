Mostly cloudy, some showers Friday; Rain for Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It won't be a perfect day today, but with warmer temperatures and just a touch of sunshine, there may be stretches of nice spring weather out there. Temperatures are mild this morning in the 50s and 60s, and we'll warm up to near 70 for many inland towns (about 5-10 degrees cooler at the shore due to a wind from the south).

We are under a Flash Flood Watch starting today and continuing until Saturday afternoon. At this point we're forecasting rainfall totals between 1-2" statewide with a localized 3" possible. Much of that could fall in a short amount of time, hence the potential for flash flooding. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question in a few of those downpours on Saturday.

After that, Easter Sunday may bring us a bit more wet weather, but it's looking better than Saturday. The skies could clear out, leading to some sunshine and mild temperatures in the 60s.

A Flood Warning continues for the Connecticut River with minor flooding occurring. Water levels have stopped rising but it may a week before water levels drop below flood stage. There's also a chance the rain on the way later this week could lead to another rise in water levels. Still, this is nothing rare. Flooding happens several times a year on the CT River but can be a pain for people who have properties or marinas along the river. Some road closures have been reported and the high river has closed local ferry service too.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. Chance for heavy rain late-day or at night. Highs: 65-70 inland, 60-65 shoreline.

TONIGHT: Rainy, warm, windy. Lows: 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with rain falling heavily at times. Potential for flash flooding. High: mid-upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance for an afternoon shower. High: Mid-upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, mild. High: Near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: Near 70.

