Newly-obtained video of New Haven shooting shows Yale officer firing

NEW HAVEN -- Previously unseen footage of the New Haven police involved shooting shows the officer from Yale University firing his weapon.

Officials said around 4:20 a.m., Tuesday, Hamden police were investigating a report of a possible armed robbery at a gas station. While investigating, police found a car suspected to be involved over on Argyle Street and Dixwell Avenue over the town line in New Haven.

Paul Witherspoon III, 21, and his girlfriend, Stephanie Washington, 22, were in a car. Hamden Officer Devin Eaton and a Yale University Terrance Pollock, confronted the suspects of the car. Shots were then fired by police. Washington was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Witherspoon was not injured.

Eaton has been placed on administrative leave. Pollock, a 16 year veteran, sustained an injury during the shooting. He was treated and released at a local hospital after a source says he was shot in one of his legs. Pollock has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

FOX61 Chief Investigator Brian Foley examined the footage released Friday earlier this week.

Foley observed:

On Argyle Street, at the intersection with Dixwell Ave. the Yale Officer and the Hamden Officer appear to box the red Honda in. The Yale Police SUV blocking the front path of the Honda. The Hamden Police SUV pulls to the rear of the red Honda, creating a cross-fire positioning risk. The driver’s door of the red Honda appears to open, the passenger side does not. From the footage made available, the Hamden Officer exits his vehicle and fires his gun first, many times and immediately retreats. Then the Yale Officer exits his vehicle, fires his gun a few times and immediately retreats to the west side of Dixwell Ave. The Yale Officer did not put his vehicle in park, as his SUV slowly moved forward and hit the front of the red Honda. The shootings last only five – six seconds. Other officers respond, no more shots are fired.

The footage that was viewed has already been provided to police.