Protesters in New Haven block streets, march for hours

NEW HAVEN – Protesters marched for hours Thursday evening to protest the police involved shooting earlier this week.

Marchers took to the streets and went to the home of the president of Yale.

Later on they marched as far as the Rt. 34 connector at the corner of MLK Blvd and College St.

Dozens of New Haven officers blocked the street with their cruisers.

The crowd chanted and sang while kneeling in the street. At times, leaders had discussions with police officers.

State police closed the highway. Around 11:30 p.m. marchers headed back to campus, before stopping in front of the Chapel York garage. About 20 minutes later they continued to march toward Yale’s campus.

Connecticut State Police confirm that Yale University Police officer Terrance Pollock, a 16 year veteran, sustained an injury during the officer involved shooting. He was treated and released at a local hospital after a source says he was shot in one of his legs. Pollock has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation

The driver of the red Honda Civic, 21-year-old Paul Witherspoon III, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Stephanie Washington, the passenger who was shot in the torso, have both retained lawyers. Witherspoon’s attorney is Hamden based lawyer Michael Dolan, who was unavailable to speak with Fox 61.

State police, who took over the investigation of the officer involved shooting, say that, when the car was surrounded by police, Witherspoon opened the door and turned toward one of the officers in an abrupt manner. That’s when the shooting, from both officers, started.