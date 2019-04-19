× First on Fox: State Police say body camera footage in New Haven shooting expected to be released next week

MIDDLETOWN — State police released a statement Friday afternoon saying they expect to release body camera footage along with other details of the investigation into a police involved shooting next week.

State police took over the investigation into the shooting of 21-year-old Paul Witherspoon III, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Stephanie Washington. The pair were in a car that was stopped by police early Tuesday morning. The Hamden police officer involved in the shooting on Dixwell Avenue and Argyle Street in New Haven is identified as Officer Devin Eaton. Eaton has been placed on administrative leave. Yale University Police officer Terrance Pollock, a 16 year veteran, sustained an injury during the officer involved shooting. He was treated and released at a local hospital after a source says he was shot in one of his legs. Pollock has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

James C. Rovella, Commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection issued a statement saying:

The investigation includes but is not limited to the accumulation of all public and private video camera data available. As of 4-18-19, Hamden Police Body Camera footage became available to analyze and evaluate. We support everyone’s rights to free speech. We thank the New Haven Police Department’s efforts to keep everyone safe. We ask for a little patience but we expect to release to the public details of the investigation including Body Camera video next week. The integrity of the investigation, fair treatment for the individuals in the vehicle, Officers involved and Transparency is paramount in these types of investigations.”