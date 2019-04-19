Stew Leonard’s puts “Operation Easter Basket” into action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWINGTON – The recipe at Stew Leonard’s was simple on Good Friday – Serve those who serve us.

For the first time, the staff of Stew Leonard’s put “Operation Easter Basket” into action, a chance to fill care packages with Easter Dinners for families of area active Marines. Joining the mission were Girl Scouts from Tolland’s Troop 65025, members of the local American Legion and state leaders.

“We just thought to ourselves, what can we do for the veterans that are fighting for us today?” said Stew Leonard, Jr., the owner of the supermarket empire. Spiral Hams, mashed potatoes, vegetables and, of course, Easter chocolate was all part of the recipe for success. The group put 25 large care packages together.

Marine Sgt. Nick Robinson, who is delivering a number of the Easter boxes said, “This is a wonderful opportunity for us and honestly I wasn’t expecting this… I can’t wait to hand these out.” Leonard added, “This is making our family feel really good about our efforts.”

The staff at Stew Leonard’s said that they hope Operation Easter Basket becomes an annual tradition.