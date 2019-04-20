× 2 people suffer ‘severe’ injuries after being stabbed at restaurant in Newington

NEWINGTON — Two people were stabbed in Newington at the Plaza Azteca on the Berlin Turnpike Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched to the restaurant on calls of an assault around 2 a.m.

Dispatch told responding officers that the local hospital had just admitted two patients with “severe, but non-life threatening stab wounds and the incident most likely took place at [the] establishment.”

Police believe that the assault involved multiple people and at least four suffered injuries.

Newington Police is asking anyone with information or who may of witnesses the fight, to contact Det. L. DeSimone at 860.594.6239 and refer to case 19-7013. You may remain anonymous.

The investigation remains ongoing.