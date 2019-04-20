What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Car crashes down embankment on Route 9 in Cromwell

Posted 7:43 AM, April 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55AM, April 20, 2019

CROMWELL – State police, Cromwell Fire Department, and other first responders are on the scene of a crash on Route 9.

The accident happened about 7:15 this morning, on the southbound side of the highway, south of exit 18 (Route 99). just north of the Arrigoni Bridge. The car appears to have gone off the road and rolled over, landing in a ravine below the highway.

Emergency crews on scene of car down embankment on Route 9 South, Cromwell

The right lane is closed, and at least one person is being transported to the hospital.

We’ll have more on this story as it become available.

 

 

 

 

