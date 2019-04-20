× Car crashes down embankment on Route 9 in Cromwell

CROMWELL – State police, Cromwell Fire Department, and other first responders are on the scene of a crash on Route 9.

The accident happened about 7:15 this morning, on the southbound side of the highway, south of exit 18 (Route 99). just north of the Arrigoni Bridge. The car appears to have gone off the road and rolled over, landing in a ravine below the highway.

The right lane is closed, and at least one person is being transported to the hospital.

We’ll have more on this story as it become available.

BREAKING: We are on scene of a single car accident in Middletown by exit 16. Single car over the embankment pic.twitter.com/wR6Fa9HMEV — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) April 20, 2019