Heavy rain expected today – Next 7 days soggy

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the southern half of Connecticut. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the northern half of Connecticut.

A blast of moisture is moving through the state today, with capability to put down around 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. This could cause some minor flooding issues throughout the afternoon. Expect the rain to finally shut down for a brief period later tonight as the boundary associated with it moves east. Easter will be dry to start, although the clouds will be abundant. Showers will return by the evening as the sun goes down and the temps slowly approaches the dewpoint, causing some drizzle.

More abundant rain will come in Monday afternoon with the close approach of an upper-level low. This will mean pouring rain during the evening on Monday.

Tuesday we will get a break from the action, and we should remain dry most of Wednesday. However, showers will return as a frontal boundary tries to sag south. This will eventually get forced southward in the form of a backdoor cold front that will bring colder air in and keep temps in the lower 50s through the remainder of the week with showers through Friday, turning to more moderate rainfall for the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Rain. Heavy at times. High: mid-upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance for an afternoon shower. High: Mid-upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy Rain late, heavy at times. High: Low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: Near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers late. High: Upper 60s.

