Rain brings a soggy start to the holiday weekend in Connecticut

Dark, wet and gloomy is how mother nature greeted Easter weekend.

The rain began last night covering the state and continuing throughout the day. We took to the roads in the FOX61 Stormtracker, experiencing intermittent rain that made driving conditions hazardous.

“It’s been down pouring all morning,” said Jessica Gaj of Meriden. “Just a half hour ago it was completely downpouring. You couldn’t see in front of you.”

The on and off showers dumped over an inch and a half of rain in some parts of the state, extending the flooding along the Connecticut River. In Middletown, the river flooded the sidewalk by the Canoe Club.

The rain also created a problem for Easter weekend events. Multiple towns had to either postpone their Easter egg hunts or move things indoors.

Not every event was a washout. The Meriden Daffodil Festival pre-event tag sale was able to be held under the protection of tents. Dozens of people undeterred by the rain lined Hubbard park for the annual event.

“Despite the rain, it is a really great event every year,” said Sue Pelletier of East Haven. “People wanted something to do today so they came here want to start to rain hard I couldn’t leave.”

The rain made set up a bit soggy bogging down some sales.

“I mean it’s slow,” said Lisa Suzio of Meriden. “The heavy downpours are kind of tough but it’s better to have them this weekend than next weekend.”

The April showers don’t seem ready to ease up quite yet. More rain is expected for much of this week.