Rainy weather cancelling or postponing many egg hunts across state

The Saturday before Easter Sunday is a popular day for egg hunts and festivities. But with rain forecast for most of the day, many outdoor events are being canceled, postponed, or relocated.

Here are a few we know of; if you know of others, let us know and we’ll spread the word.

The West Haven Easter Egg Scramble was originally set for last Saturday the 13th, but was moved to the 20th because of rain. Now it’s being held on Monday the 22nd, “rain or shine”. (West Haven residents only.)

The Farmington Miniature Golf and Ice Cream Parlor’s annual egg hunt has been canceled for this year.

The Cheshire Lions Club egg hunt scheduled for noon Saturday has also been called off.

Meriden’s Easter Egg Hunt has been postponed from this morning to this afternoon, and moved inside to the tennis court tents at Hubbard Park. Hunts begin at 3 p.m. and commence each half hour for different age groups. See the schedule here, and remember to bring a basket!

Also at Hubbard Park, the annual Daffodil Festival’s preview and tag sale IS still happening today, under cover of their big tent.

And the Glastonbury Spring Fair will be held today at 1 p.m. at the boathouse on Welles Road – inside.