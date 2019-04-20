What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Rep. Courtney to join supermarket workers at the picket line

Posted 10:07 PM, April 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10PM, April 20, 2019
Real Story: A Conversation With Joe Courtney (Part 2)

HARTFORD —  U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney says he’ll join striking supermarket workers at the picket line if an agreement isn’t reached over the weekend.

The Connecticut Democrat says he’ll visit unionized Stop & Shop employees in Norwich, Connecticut Monday to support them.

Stop & Shop says negotiations are continuing Saturday.

United Food and Commercial Workers union members at 240 Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut went on strike April 11 to protest what they call cuts to health care and take-home pay in the company’s latest contract proposal.

Stop & Shop, a division of Dutch company Ahold Delhaize, says it’s offering across-the-board raises and “excellent” health care benefits that beat industry standards.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.