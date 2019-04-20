State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Wethersfield; teen ID’d, in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WETHERSFIELD -- State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Wethersfield Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the Silas Deane Highway near Maple Street about 6 p.m.

Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran said that officers were pursuing a car because the license plates did not match the vehicle. A man and woman were inside the car at the time of the pursuit.

On Sunday morning, State Police said their initial investigation indicates there was a collision between the suspect vehicle and a Wethersfield Police cruiser. One officer exited his vehicle and the suspect's vehicle drove toward the officer. The officer then fired his gun. Later on Sunday, police identified the two people in the car as 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz of Treat Road, Wethersfield. He’s currently in critical condition.

His passenger was 18-year-old Stephanie Santiago of Hartford. She was uninjured. Wethersfield Police detained her, but released her later that night.

The investigation is being conducted by State Police and the New Britain State's Attorney's office.

The Silas Deane Highway (Route 99) was closed in both directions near Maple Street. Police were on scene well into the night, but the road was reopened by early morning.

This is a developing story.