State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD — State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Wethersfield Saturday.

Officers responded to the Silas Deane Highway around 6 p.m.

Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran said that officers were pursuing a car because the license plates did not match the vehicle. A man and woman were inside the car at the time of the pursuit.

Chief Cetran said that the man was shot and his condition is unknown at this time. The woman was uninjured.

The investigation was turned over to State Police.

The name of those involved have not been released.

The road is closed in both directions near Maple Street to Hewitt Street and police will be on scene well into the night.

This is a developing story.

*****TRAFFIC ADVISORY***** Silas Deane Hwy. from Maple St. to Hewitt St. will be shut down for an extended period of time for an active police investigation. Please avoid the area and use alternate roads. — Wethersfield Police (@WethersfieldPD) April 20, 2019