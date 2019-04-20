× UConn coaches among highest paid state workers

HARTFORD — UConn coach Geno Auriemma and former coach Kevin Ollie, took the one two spots respectively for the highest paid state employees of the 2018 fiscal year.

According to the Transparency.ct.gov, the top 25 highest paid state employees all worked at either the University of Connecticut or the UConn Health Center.

Auriemma made $2,768,668.28 in total earnings while Kevin Ollie made $1,903,659.33 in total earnings.

In January 2018, UConn confirmed that the men’s basketball program was the subject of an NCAA investigation. That March, Ollie was fired in the second year of his contract for just cause. Ollie contested the firing but a Federal judge dismissed the complaint in February 2019.

Ollie’s replacement Dan Hurley, made $799,658.64 in total earning that fiscal year.

UConn Head Football coach Randy Edsall, made over $1.2 million and came in at sixth on the list.

