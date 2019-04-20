What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Waterbury teacher arrested for sexual assault of student

Posted 11:59 AM, April 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:36PM, April 20, 2019

Kennedy High School teacher Jeffrey Lucian is charged with sexual assault of a 16 year old student. (Waterbury Police Dept.)

WATERBURY – A high school teacher in Waterbury has been charged with sexual assault of a 16-year-old student.

Waterbury Police say they were contacted by a school administrator from Kennedy High School involving suspicious behavior between a teacher and the student. Police say they conducted an investigation, and the teacher, 49 year old Jeffrey D. Lucian went to the Waterbury Police Department voluntarily on Thursday to speak with police.  Detectives obtained a warrant and arrested him about 6:30 Thursday evening, charging him with Sexual Assault in the 4th degree.

According to Connecticut General Statutes, several circumstances can lead to a charge of 4th degree sexual assault.  Among them is “A person is guilty of sexual assault in the fourth degree when . . . such person is a school employee and subjects another person to sexual contact who is a student enrolled in a school in which the actor works or a school under the jurisdiction of the local or regional board of education which employs the actor.”

Police say Lucian posted $10,000 bond and is due in court on May 1st.

This is a developing story; we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

