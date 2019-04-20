× Westport PD: Officers assaulted by man walking around in his underwear

WESTPORT – Police officials say that two officers who tried to check on the welfare of man were assaulted by him, including one officer getting bit.

Westport police say that about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to multiple reports of man walking on the Post Road East in his underwear and without any shoes. Police say one callers reported the man had defecated on the sidewalk by Winslow Park.

Officers located the male on Myrtle Avenue in the area of Church Lane. According to police, the first responding officer approached the suspect to check on his welfare and was immediately struck in the face by him. A struggle ensued. Additional officers arrived and attempted to subdue the suspect, who actively resisted being taken into custody. One officer was bitten during the incident. The suspect was eventually taken into custody and was transported to the hospital. The two injured officers were also transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment.

The suspect remains in custody at this time and will be charged with 3 counts Assault of Public Safety Personnel, and Breach of Peace when discharged from the hospital.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming. The identity of the suspect will be released once he is formally charged.